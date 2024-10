TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Very little change, with dry conditions and highs climbing back up to record levels today through the weekend.

Temperatures 8 to 14 degrees above normal will continue into early next week, with daily highs in Tucson

ranging from 102 to 105 degrees today through Monday.

Dry conditions dominate with an isolated shower or two possible this afternoon in the White Mountains.

Meteorologist April Madison

