TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A mostly clear start to the day will allow temperatures to drop into the mid 30s across Tucson today and Friday morning, with a few spots briefly hitting low 30s.

A FREEZE WARNINGS is in effect until 9 AM today and again Friday, mainly south and east of Tucson.

Highs will also be about 20° below average today.

Temperatures then warm this weekend into early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

