The big picture? Warming temperatures

Highs will climb back to the 80s to end the week, then 90s by early next week
A warmer first day of Spring
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and much warmer on this first day of Spring.

A little breezy during the morning hours as the ridge passes over the state, then highs climbing 8-10° from yesterday.

Main story over the next 7 days is the increasing temperatures through the weekend and into next week.

Afternoon temperatures across southeast Arizona will be 15 to 20 degrees above normal, with Tucson nearing
record high readings next Tuesday.

Those enjoying outdoor activities over the next week should stay hydrated and take proper precautions when
outside over the next week. 

Meteorologist April Madison

