TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Increasing to partly cloudy skies today but staying unseasonably warm.

Highs will continue to run 5-8° above normal through Saturday with stronger winds returning Friday through the weekend.

These elevated winds will bringing critical fire weather concerns over the weekend, especially across Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee counties, and cooler temps Sunday into early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

