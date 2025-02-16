Temperatures to warm up Sunday and into the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Valentine’s Day rain has come and gone as sunny conditions are expected throughout this new week.

After a slightly cooler-than-average day on Saturday, we will see higher-than-average temperatures on Sunday and into the work week.

Some windier conditions are also in store for Southern Arizona on Monday and Tuesday.

Highs throughout the week in Tucson will be mid to upper 70s, with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Have a great warm start to the week!

Cochise County Weather Feb. 15

