Temperatures remain above average for Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's going to be a hot day today- an Extreme Heat Warning is in effect starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 8 p.m. with daytime highs projected to be 111 degrees.

Tucson is well above average for this time of year. The normal high for June 30 is 102 degrees, which is about nine degrees cooler than what we're expecting to hit for a high today.

Monsoon moisture increases this week with the main threats today and Tuesday being gusty winds and blowing dust. It'll transition to heavy rain and an isolated flash flooding threat with continued gusty wind potential on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temps will drop to near normal levels on Wednesday.

July 4th is projected to be a partly cloudy day with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

