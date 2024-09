TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thanks to an approaching low, highs should stay near or slightly below seasonal norms through Saturday.

Saturday's highs will likely drop to the 80s in Tucson.

Expect occasional gusty winds, especially by Friday.

Soaring highs return Sunday through next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

