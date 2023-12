TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are currently between systems as one exits and another approaches.

Expect sunny skies for most of today with above normal temperatures.

A wet Pacific storm system moves across the area Friday into the weekend.

Widespread rain and high elevation snow is likely Friday night into Saturday with lingering

chances Sunday.

Meteorologist April Madison

