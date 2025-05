TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny skies and seasonal highs to kick off the work week.

By the middle of the week, afternoon highs will climb back to the triple digits in Tucson.

A weather system this weekend will draw some moisture into the region.

This will result in the potential for a few showers and thunderstorms this weekend into

early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Monday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS