Sunny and hot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Highs today will be similar, or slightly above, yesterday's readings.
Another jump in afternoon temps will bring near-record highs and another Excessive Heat Warning Thursday and Friday.
Expect breezy afternoon and early evening winds this weekend.
Moisture begins to increase over the weekend, resulting in a slight chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms mainly southeast of Tucson Saturday through Monday.
Meteorologist April Madison
