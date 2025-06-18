Watch Now
Sunny and hot

Dangerous and near-record heat on the way
Staying dangerously hot through Friday
Dangerous heat and near-record highs
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Highs today will be similar, or slightly above, yesterday's readings.

Another jump in afternoon temps will bring near-record highs and another Excessive Heat Warning Thursday and Friday.

Expect breezy afternoon and early evening winds this weekend.

Moisture begins to increase over the weekend, resulting in a slight chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms mainly southeast of Tucson Saturday through Monday.

Meteorologist April Madison

