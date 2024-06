TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Highs will moderate a little closer to seasonal norms today, before soaring again the second half of the week.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect from Thursday morning through Friday evening. Highs will soar between 106-111°.

Moisture should begin to increase late this week which would bring the potential for thunderstorms late in the week into the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

