Stronger winds and cooler air

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A second weather system will dig a little deeper and cross through Arizona today, bringing another round of strong winds, patchy dust, and much cooler air by Saturday.

A few showers north of Tucson through the White Mountains can't be ruled out tonight and Saturday, but most chances should remain further to the north.

Temperatures will fall below average through the weekend, before a rapid warming trend

arrives early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Friday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

