Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Stronger winds and cooler air

Gusty, dusty, and much cooler by Saturday
Strong winds and cooler air will continue through the weekend
Posted at 5:33 AM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 08:33:48-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A second weather system will dig a little deeper and cross through Arizona today, bringing another round of strong winds, patchy dust, and much cooler air by Saturday.

A few showers north of Tucson through the White Mountains can't be ruled out tonight and Saturday, but most chances should remain further to the north.

Temperatures will fall below average through the weekend, before a rapid warming trend
arrives early next week. 

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Friday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018