Strong winds will bring fire and dust concerns by Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and warm again today, with highs hovering in the upper 80s to near 90° for Tucson.

Strong and gusty winds return Sunday, bringing fire concerns, blowing dust, and a significant drop in temperatures.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH for all of southern Arizona is in effect from 10 am to 8 pm Sunday.

Temperatures will drop to around 80° in Tucson Sunday, then down to the low 70s by Monday.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Friday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

