Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Strong winds will bring fire and dust concerns by Sunday

Stronger winds and a big drop in temps on the way
Critical fire weather approaching, along with much cooler air
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and warm again today, with highs hovering in the upper 80s to near 90° for Tucson.

Strong and gusty winds return Sunday, bringing fire concerns, blowing dust, and a significant drop in temperatures.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH for all of southern Arizona is in effect from 10 am to 8 pm Sunday.

Temperatures will drop to around 80° in Tucson Sunday, then down to the low 70s by Monday.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Friday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network