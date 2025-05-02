Strong winds will bring fire and dust concerns by Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and warm again today, with highs hovering in the upper 80s to near 90° for Tucson.
Strong and gusty winds return Sunday, bringing fire concerns, blowing dust, and a significant drop in temperatures.
A FIRE WEATHER WATCH for all of southern Arizona is in effect from 10 am to 8 pm Sunday.
Temperatures will drop to around 80° in Tucson Sunday, then down to the low 70s by Monday.
Meteorologist April Madison
