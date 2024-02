TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds will gradually increase to mostly cloudy by tonight.

Highs will climb to the mid to upper 70s for a nice warm day before the wind, rain, snow, and cooler air moves in.

Our next winter storm will also bring extremely windy conditions, widespread rain showers

and mountain snow.

Cooler temperatures will stick around later in the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

