Strong winds return with critical fire weather

Posted at 5:35 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 09:40:46-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After hitting our first 100° day in Tucson Sunday, the primary weather story will be the wind today.

South to southwest winds will pick up between 20 and 30 mph, with even stronger wind gusts.

A RED FLAG WARNING in effect for most of southwest Arizona from 11 AM to 7 PM.

This will bring on slightly cooler air today, then much cooler Tuesday through Thursday.
Gusty winds are expected once again Wednesday through Friday.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER: Cochise County Weather

Western Cochise county under Red Flag Warning

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

