Strong winds return with critical fire weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After hitting our first 100° day in Tucson Sunday, the primary weather story will be the wind today.
South to southwest winds will pick up between 20 and 30 mph, with even stronger wind gusts.
A RED FLAG WARNING in effect for most of southwest Arizona from 11 AM to 7 PM.
This will bring on slightly cooler air today, then much cooler Tuesday through Thursday.
Gusty winds are expected once again Wednesday through Friday.
Meteorologist April Madison
MORE WEATHER: Cochise County Weather
Western Cochise county under Red Flag Warning
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS