Strong winds, much cooler air, rain and mountain snow chances

A strong and unseasonably cool weather system moves through the region today through Sunday
A strong, and unseasonably cool, weather system arrives today through the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Becoming mostly cloudy and very windy, with another drop in temps.

Southwest winds will pick up between 15 and 30 mph, gusting up to 45 mph.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for eastern from 11 AM to 6 PM.

Expect a 30-40% chance for valley rain and high elevation snow today and tonight.

There will also be the chance for freezing low temperatures across portions of Cochise and Graham counties
Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Temperatures warm back up rapidly to above normal levels early next week.   

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Friday weather

