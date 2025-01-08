Strong winds followed by rain/snow mix and cold air

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Strong winds and hazy conditions this morning, with a slight chance for rain mixed with snow by mid-morning, then off and on through tonight.

Areas east of Tucson could see light snow mixed with rain, with light accumulating snow possible above 4000 feet, then 2-6" possible above 5000 feet.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 10 PM tonight.

After this system departs, widespread sub-freezing temperatures are expected across Southeast Arizona

Thursday and Friday mornings.

A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight through Thursday morning, and again Thursday night through Friday morning.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

