Strong winds, blowing dust, and fire concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Morning clouds will gradually clear to partly cloudy as winds pick up out of the southwest today.

Winds will become strong, blowing 20 to 30 mph and gusting up to 40 mph by this afternoon and evening. Expect periods of blowing dust as well.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM.

These strong winds will blow in cooler temps today and tomorrow.

High pressure will push temperatures back above average by late in the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

COCHISE COUNTY WEATHER:

