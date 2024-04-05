Strong winds, blowing dust, a chance for showers, and much cooler air

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see a few clouds to start the day, then clearing as strong winds pick up in the wake of our next weather system.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 9 PM. Southwest winds 20-30 mph, gusting 40-50 mph.

Expect a chance of showers and mountain snow tonight, and cool temperatures this

weekend.

Another system passes by to our north on Tuesday. Temperatures warm up during the

second half of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

