Strong winds, blowing dust, a chance for showers, and much cooler air

High wind and hard freeze advisories
Strong winds will blow in today, bringing a chance for showers and much cooler air
Posted at 5:21 AM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 08:21:53-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see a few clouds to start the day, then clearing as strong winds pick up in the wake of our next weather system.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 9 PM. Southwest winds 20-30 mph, gusting 40-50 mph.

Expect a chance of showers and mountain snow tonight, and cool temperatures this
weekend. 

Another system passes by to our north on Tuesday. Temperatures warm up during the
second half of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

