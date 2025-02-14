Watch Now
Strong winds and slight rain chances

Gusty winds, dust concerns, and a chance for showers today and tonight
Gusty with dust concerns and slight rain chances
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see a mix of clouds and sun, with the best chance for showers moving into southeast Arizona later in the day and night.

The bulk of the showers will stay north of Tucson. Rain amounts will be light, 0.01"-0.25", with snow amounts likely around 1-3" above 8,000'.

Wind will be the primary concern, especially in eastern areas where winds will pick up 20-30 mph, and gusting up to 45 mph.

A Wind and Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect from noon to 7 PM for portions of Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee counties.

Dry and warm conditions will return Sunday into next week. 

Meteorologist April Madison

