TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After hitting our first 90° day of the year Thursday, a weather system will bring temps down a few degrees as we head into the weekend, although highs will stay above average.

This system will also bring strong winds and patchy blowing dust as it passes today through Monday.

Thereafter, expect afternoon breezes each day into next week, with a brief but significant drop in highs on Monday.

Meteorologist April Madison

