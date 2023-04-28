Watch Now
Strong winds and high fire danger

Red Flag Warnings in far southeast Arizona
Warming into the weekend
Posted at 4:08 AM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 07:08:34-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest winds will pick up this afternoon, between 10 and 20 mph.

Areas east of Tucson will see stronger winds, therefore critical fire weather.

A RED FLAG WARNING for portions of Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee counties is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM.

Highs will continue to climb into the low to mid 90s through Saturday, then near 100° by Sunday.

Another system moves through next week bringing another round of gusty winds.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise will see critical fire weather conditions

