Strong winds and high fire danger

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest winds will pick up this afternoon, between 10 and 20 mph.

Areas east of Tucson will see stronger winds, therefore critical fire weather.

A RED FLAG WARNING for portions of Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee counties is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM.

Highs will continue to climb into the low to mid 90s through Saturday, then near 100° by Sunday.

Another system moves through next week bringing another round of gusty winds.

Meteorologist April Madison

