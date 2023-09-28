Strong winds and dry conditions to bring fire weather risks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see some passing clouds and only a few degrees of cooling today.

Most locations will still be well above seasonal norms, but slightly further away from daily records.

Breezy winds today, followed by much stronger winds Friday into the weekend.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM Saturday. Expect south to southwest winds between 20-30 mph, gusting up to 40 mph.

These strong winds will bring much cooler air over weekend leading into next week.

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Thursday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

