Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Strong winds and dry conditions to bring fire weather risks

Windy weather changes coming
Windy, dry, and cooler air coming
Posted at 5:30 AM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 09:31:07-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see some passing clouds and only a few degrees of cooling today.

Most locations will still be well above seasonal norms, but slightly further away from daily records.

Breezy winds today, followed by much stronger winds Friday into the weekend.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM Saturday. Expect south to southwest winds between 20-30 mph, gusting up to 40 mph.

These strong winds will bring much cooler air over weekend leading into next week.

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Thursday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018