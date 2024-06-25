Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Storm chances weaken, but last through the work week

Scattered storms still possible late in the day through the evening hours
There's still a chance
Posted at 5:33 AM, Jun 25, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We saw outflow storms over the last several hours from Tucson west.

This is still moving through and gradually dissipating through the morning hours.

Warmer and drier air will bring fewer storms today, but another impulse could enhance storms in the evening hours.

Temperatures will heat up a few degrees by the middle of the week as high pressure builds
overhead.

Looking into July, the pattern is favoring active weather as additional moisture will likely move into the area.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Tuesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018