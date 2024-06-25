Storm chances weaken, but last through the work week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We saw outflow storms over the last several hours from Tucson west.

This is still moving through and gradually dissipating through the morning hours.

Warmer and drier air will bring fewer storms today, but another impulse could enhance storms in the evening hours.

Temperatures will heat up a few degrees by the middle of the week as high pressure builds

overhead.

Looking into July, the pattern is favoring active weather as additional moisture will likely move into the area.

Meteorologist April Madison

