Storm chances today, excessive heat tomorrow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A slightly elevated monsoon pattern has a bit more moisture moving into the area, bringing better chances for storms around the metro this afternoon and evening.

Periods of heavy rain, isolated strong wind gusts, and blowing dust will be hazards with any thunderstorm today. An isolated flash flood threat accompanies today's thunderstorm activity.

Thunderstorm chances begin to decrease Friday as dry air moves in through the weekend. Extreme heat

is expected Friday through the weekend as high temperatures become 7 to near 10 degrees above normal.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING goes into effect from 10 AM to 8 PM each day Friday through Sunday.

