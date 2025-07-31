Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Storm chances today, excessive heat tomorrow

Slightly better storm chances across southern Arizona today, then extreme heat and drier air for the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A slightly elevated monsoon pattern has a bit more moisture moving into the area, bringing better chances for storms around the metro this afternoon and evening.

Periods of heavy rain, isolated strong wind gusts, and blowing dust will be hazards with any thunderstorm today. An isolated flash flood threat accompanies today's thunderstorm activity.

Thunderstorm chances begin to decrease Friday as dry air moves in through the weekend. Extreme heat
is expected Friday through the weekend as high temperatures become 7 to near 10 degrees above normal.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING goes into effect from 10 AM to 8 PM each day Friday through Sunday.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Thursday weather

