TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Showers and storms will struggle again today, with the best overall coverage south and east of Tucson.

A brief increase in moisture will bring back a better chance for scattered storms Friday into Saturday.

Highs will briefly drop to the 90s in Tucson Friday and Saturday, then warming back to the triple-digits next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER: Cochise county

Cochise county Thursday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS