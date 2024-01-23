Watch Now
Storm #2 is here and will bring a wet day across southeast Arizona.

Brief heavy rain, a few thunderstorms, and strong wind gusts through tonight
Storm #2 will bring brief heavy rain, thunderstorms, and mountain snow through tonight
Posted at 5:29 AM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 08:23:22-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Moderate to heavy rain this morning will continue, off and on, through tonight into early Wednesday.

Some of the showers will produce brief heavy rain, thunderstorms, and wind gusts up to 35 mph.

A Winter Weather Warning is in effect above 7,000 feet, until 5 AM Wednesday morning. Significant snowfall is expected in the mountains with rain in the valleys.

Dry and seasonably cool the second half of the week with a warming trend this weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Tuesday weather

