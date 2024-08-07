Steady monsoon storm chances

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It was a rather active overnight, with widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms, and Tucson on the eastern edge of the action.

This will continue moving west, and gradually end around sunrise. Today's best area of initial coverage will be south and east of Tucson.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms each day into this weekend, with potential for heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts.

Temperatures cool to near normal levels today through Thursday, then warm up to above normal levels Friday through the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

