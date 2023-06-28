Watch Now
Steady hot weather pattern

Staying hot and breezy through the weekend
Thunderstorm chances in far southeast Arizona
Posted at 5:22 AM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 09:42:59-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our dew points are up just enough to make if feel a little more uncomfortable, as we soar to 105-108° in Tucson over the next several days.

Above average heat will continue through the weekend. A modest moisture increase will bring a chance of thunderstorms mainly near the international border and far southeast
Arizona today and Thursday. 

Winds will be breezy each afternoon as well.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER: Cochise County

Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

