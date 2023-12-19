Staying warm with light virga or showers today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy today as moisture starts to creep in.

Highs will stay above normal through Thursday as high pressure gradually exits the region.

Showers will increase tonight through Wednesday, then become more widespread late Thursday night through Saturday.

This system will also bring a chance of high elevation mountain snow Wednesday and

lasting until Sunday. The bulk of the precipitation will fall Friday into Saturday.

Meteorologist April Madison

