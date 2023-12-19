Watch Now
Staying warm with light virga or showers today

Widespread rain and cooler air for the weekend
Warm through Thursday. Cooler with widespread showers Friday and Saturday
Posted at 5:33 AM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 07:33:41-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy today as moisture starts to creep in.

Highs will stay above normal through Thursday as high pressure gradually exits the region.

Showers will increase tonight through Wednesday, then become more widespread late Thursday night through Saturday.

This system will also bring a chance of high elevation mountain snow Wednesday and
lasting until Sunday. The bulk of the precipitation will fall Friday into Saturday.

Meteorologist April Madison

