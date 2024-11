TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy skies and above average highs to start the week, with some cooling by mid-week.

Highs will stay roughly 4-10° above average.

Tucson will see upper 70s to low 80s through Wednesday, then low to mid 70s by Thanksgiving day.

A perfect forecast for opening the windows!

Meteorologist April Madison

