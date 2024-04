TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson hit its first 95° day yesterday. We will be a few degrees cooler today, but still well above average.

Highs will begin to drop each day with several passing weather systems, which will also bring gusty winds to the area.

A few weather systems will dig down from the north, bringing cooler temperatures and breezy conditions during the latter half of the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

