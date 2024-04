TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny, unseasonably warm, and breezy to gusty winds, especially Wednesday and Thursday.

Low 90s in Tucson with breezy winds continuing, off and on, through the weekend.

Highs will nudge down a few degrees Thursday, but go right back up for the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Tuesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS