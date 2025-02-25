Staying unseasonably warm through Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The key weather element through Friday will be the unseasonably warm afternoon highs.

Breezy southeast winds will be present Thursday in the valleys east of Tucson, resulting in the potential for

localized blowing dust and fire concerns across Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties.

A dry weather system will move across the region Saturday, resulting in breezy to windy southwest winds and

cooler temperatures, but only a slight chance of showers.

Meteorologist April Madison

