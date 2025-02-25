Watch Now
Staying unseasonably warm through Friday

Strong winds combined with dry conditions will lead to blowing dust and critical fire concerns
Dry, warm, and windy conditions lead to critical fire concerns
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The key weather element through Friday will be the unseasonably warm afternoon highs.

Breezy southeast winds will be present Thursday in the valleys east of Tucson, resulting in the potential for
localized blowing dust and fire concerns across Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties.

A dry weather system will move across the region Saturday, resulting in breezy to windy southwest winds and
cooler temperatures, but only a slight chance of showers. 

Meteorologist April Madison

