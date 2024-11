TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see a few passing clouds, but highs will stay 8-12° above normal through Saturday, and 5-7° on Sunday.

Breezy winds and increasing clouds starting Sunday as a weather system drops down from the Pacific Northwest.

This will bring a cool down for Thanksgiving week.

Meteorologist April Madison

