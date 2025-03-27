Staying sunny and unseasonably warm to end the work week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Less cloud cover today, with only 1-2° of cooling compared to Wednesday. Highs will still hover around 90° in the Tucson area.

Temperatures today and Friday will be 7-10 degrees above normal, then cooling to 1- 5 degrees above normal this weekend into next week.

A passing weather system to the north will bring breezy winds Friday into the weekend.

These winds, combined with dry conditions, will lead to elevated fire concerns Friday and Saturday.

Meteorologist April Madison

