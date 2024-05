TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny skies and seasonal highs can be expected through Friday, with occasional breezy to gusty conditions.

We'll see a few degrees of cooling for the weekend, then high pressure should bring hotter

temperatures early next week.

Tucson will make another run at 100° early next week.

