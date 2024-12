TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny, with a slight 10% chance of a light shower mainly north and east of Tucson today.

Highs will stay between 70-73° into Monday before a much colder Pacific storm brings much cooler air Tuesday into Wednesday.

Tucson metro may see its first freeze of the season.

Meteorologist April Madison

