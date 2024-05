TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's official! As of 3:28 PM yesterday, Tucson hit its first 100° at the airport.

Expect many more triple-digit days this week, and possibly even hotter next week.

High temperatures will continue to run above normal over the next seven days as we close out May and begin June.

Meteorologist April Madison

