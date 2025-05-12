Staying hot, with a mix of clouds, wind, and dust

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Considerable high clouds will be over the area throughout the day, but the primary weather story today and tomorrow will be the strong winds and critical fire weather.

RED FLAG WARNINGS are in effect from noon to 7 PM today, then 10 AM to 8 PM tomorrow for all of southern Arizona.

High temperatures will be well above normal today, then cooling to near or below normal

Wednesday and Thursday with warming again thereafter.

Meteorologist April Madison

