Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Staying hot, with a mix of clouds, wind, and dust

Critical fire weather and blowing dust concerns
Red Flag Warnings and blowing dust concerns
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Considerable high clouds will be over the area throughout the day, but the primary weather story today and tomorrow will be the strong winds and critical fire weather.

RED FLAG WARNINGS are in effect from noon to 7 PM today, then 10 AM to 8 PM tomorrow for all of southern Arizona.

High temperatures will be well above normal today, then cooling to near or below normal
Wednesday and Thursday with warming again thereafter.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Monday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network