Staying hot with a few sprinkles possible today

Excessive heat warnings still in place
Excessive heat continues through the weekend
Posted at 5:31 AM, Jun 13, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy as a relatively dry system pushes into southern Arizona today.

This will bring a slight chance for some late afternoon and evening sprinkles, or virga, and might shave off a few degrees from our highs.

Slight cooling Friday but temperatures still a few degrees above normal. Temperatures nudge upward again this weekend with an Excessive Heat Watch in effect for portions of
southeast Arizona.

Generally dry conditions through the forecast period with a just a slight chance for a sprinkle or light shower west of Tucson today, then shifting to Graham and Greenlee County tonight into Friday.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Thursday weather

