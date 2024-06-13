Staying hot with a few sprinkles possible today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy as a relatively dry system pushes into southern Arizona today.

This will bring a slight chance for some late afternoon and evening sprinkles, or virga, and might shave off a few degrees from our highs.

Slight cooling Friday but temperatures still a few degrees above normal. Temperatures nudge upward again this weekend with an Excessive Heat Watch in effect for portions of

southeast Arizona.

Generally dry conditions through the forecast period with a just a slight chance for a sprinkle or light shower west of Tucson today, then shifting to Graham and Greenlee County tonight into Friday.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Thursday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

