TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to start the day, then a 20-30% chance for isolated to scattered storms, mainly across eastern Pima, Santa Cruz, and southern Cochise counties today.

Some storms will be capable of brief heavy rain and damaging wind gusts.

Storm chances increase over the weekend and early next week. Some storms will generate strong winds and locally heavy rainfall.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Friday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS