TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Very little change will occur for the rest of the week, with only a few degrees of day-to-day temperature changes.

Today will be slightly cooler than yesterday, but still well above average with gusty afternoon winds and dry conditions.

High temperatures will run above normal over the next seven days as the calendar turns from May to June.

Meteorologist April Madison

