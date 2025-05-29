Staying dry and warm as a weather system approaches

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy today, which will keep afternoon highs a little closer to seasonal norms, after reaching 100° on Wednesday.

An approaching storm system will bring showers and thunderstorm chances to the region late Friday through early Monday.

Initially we'll see a slight chance of mainly dry thunderstorms east of Tucson Friday, then slight chances of showers and isolated thunderstorms Saturday.

Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms will occur Sunday afternoon into early Monday with dry conditions returning thereafter.

Below normal temperatures return Sunday into early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

