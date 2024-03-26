Staying cool with isolated showers and storms this afternoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Expect mostly cloudy skies and cooler conditions again today, with another chance for isolated showers and storms this afternoon.

Warmer temperatures arrive during the second half of the work week, before another weather system that will likely arrive late this coming weekend or early the following week.

Cooler temperatures, chances for showers and mountain snow, and increased winds would likely accompany this system.

Meteorologist April Madison

