Staying cool through Friday, then a weekend warm up

Posted at 5:27 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 07:27:58-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We could see a little morning fog, depending on how long it takes for the clouds to clear.

Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

Cooler high temperatures remain through the work week before a warming trend begins
this weekend into next week.

A system passes through northern Arizona bringing chances of precipitation for Pinal, Graham, and Greenlee counties tonight into tomorrow before drying out through next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Thursday weather

