Staying cool through Friday, then a weekend warm up

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We could see a little morning fog, depending on how long it takes for the clouds to clear.

Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

Cooler high temperatures remain through the work week before a warming trend begins

this weekend into next week.

A system passes through northern Arizona bringing chances of precipitation for Pinal, Graham, and Greenlee counties tonight into tomorrow before drying out through next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Thursday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

