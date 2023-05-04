Staying breezy as highs drop below average

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and breezy today as highs drop another 4-5° from yesterday.

This will be the trend through the weekend, with highs only gaining a few degrees by Saturday and Sunday.

A storm system lingering to the west will result in breezy afternoons and cooler

temperatures through the coming weekend.

Broad high pressure will push temperatures back to several degrees above average by

Monday.

Meteorologist April Madison

Strongest winds across Cochise county

