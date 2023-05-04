Watch Now
Staying breezy as highs drop below average

Highs drop 5-7° below seasonal norms
Ending the week on a breezy and cooler note
Posted at 5:06 AM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 09:00:47-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and breezy today as highs drop another 4-5° from yesterday.

This will be the trend through the weekend, with highs only gaining a few degrees by Saturday and Sunday.

A storm system lingering to the west will result in breezy afternoons and cooler
temperatures through the coming weekend.

Broad high pressure will push temperatures back to several degrees above average by
Monday.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise County Weather

Strongest winds across Cochise county

