Staying below normal to start the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll start the day mostly sunny, then gradually increasing clouds with a 10-20% chance for showers later today and tonight.

The Eclipse timing, 10 AM to 12:36 with the peak timing around 11:19 AM, should bring mostly sunny conditions before clouds increase once again.

Temperatures remain cool for this time of year through Tuesday, then a warming trend is

expected for the second half of this week.

A weak weather system moving across the area later today into Tuesday will bring a slight

chance of showers this evening mainly south of Tucson.

Meteorologist April Madison

