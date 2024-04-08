Watch Now
Staying below normal to start the week

Unseasonably cool with a slight chance for showers later today, mainly southeast of Tucson
Clouds decrease, then return late in the day with a slight chance for showers
Posted at 5:25 AM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 09:31:52-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll start the day mostly sunny, then gradually increasing clouds with a 10-20% chance for showers later today and tonight.

The Eclipse timing, 10 AM to 12:36 with the peak timing around 11:19 AM, should bring mostly sunny conditions before clouds increase once again.

Temperatures remain cool for this time of year through Tuesday, then a warming trend is
expected for the second half of this week.

A weak weather system moving across the area later today into Tuesday will bring a slight
chance of showers this evening mainly south of Tucson.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Monday weather

