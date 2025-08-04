Some all-time August records will fall this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Very hot and getting hotter!

The Extreme Heat Warning has been extended through Friday, with several areas flirting with daily and all-time August record highs, especially Wednesday and Thursday.

Dry conditions prevail today, then a very low grade monsoon pattern returns with slight chances of precipitation Tuesday through Thursday mainly along the International border south to southwest of Tucson.

Precipitation chances then continue to increase across the rest of southeast Arizona Friday into the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

