Slightly less overall storm coverage today, but staying active

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a very active afternoon and evening, it may take a little longer to recover today before more storms begin to develop.

That said, the potential for a few strong isolated storms exists later in the afternoon, especially south and east of Tucson.

Temperatures will be slightly above normal for most of this week with typical mid July

moisture levels across the region.

This will result in daily chances of showers and thunderstorms. Main threats will continue

to be strong gusty winds and heavy rain including flash flooding potential.

Meteorologist April Madison

