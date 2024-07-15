Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Slightly less overall storm coverage today, but staying active

A typical July Monsoon pattern this week
Monsoon stays active the rest of the week
Posted at 5:51 AM, Jul 15, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a very active afternoon and evening, it may take a little longer to recover today before more storms begin to develop.

That said, the potential for a few strong isolated storms exists later in the afternoon, especially south and east of Tucson.

Temperatures will be slightly above normal for most of this week with typical mid July  
moisture levels across the region.

This will result in daily chances of showers and thunderstorms. Main threats will continue
to be strong gusty winds and heavy rain including flash flooding potential. 

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Monday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018